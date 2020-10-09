Arts & Entertainment

Actor Macaulay Caulkin shares face-covering PSA in 'Home Alone' inspired mask

SAN FRANCISCO -- The star of the hit "Home Alone" movies is encouraging you to wear a face covering with a unique mask of his own.

Macaulay Culkin shared this picture to Instagram of him wearing a mask designed with the iconic 'Home Alone' scream.

He has more than one million followers on the platform.

RELATED: Check out the 49ers' clever '#WearAMask' message featuring QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Caulkin played Kevin McAllister, the little boy who was left home alone in the 1990s cult classic movies.

The plot of the holiday-themed series revolves around a child left at home at the holidays, who is then confronted with criminals.

WATCH: Macaulay Culkin recreates 'Home Alone' in Google ad

In 1990, the original film held the No. 1 spot at the box office for 12 weekends in a row and grossed $286 million, according to Forbes.

Caulkin is joining the likes of Bella Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Hudson in using his celebrity platform to encourage public health.

"Just staying Covid-safe by wearing the flayed skin of my younger self," the actor wrote, "Don't forget to wear your masks, kids."

RELATED: 'Pitch Perfect' star Anna Camp reveals coronavirus diagnosis, warns people to wear a mask

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsafetycelebrityface maskmoviesactorarts & cultureinstagramcovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'Not gonna take it': Anti-mask Target protest video goes viral
Woman tased, arrested after not wearing mask at football game
Instead of a tip, server finds 'MASK' written on receipt
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Man shot and killed while riding bike in San Joaquin
Creek Fire: French company donates items for recovery effort
Students who left for college can continue at Fresno State during COVID-19
Valley businesses donate food to Creek Fire first responders
Show More
Fresno Police to crack down on growing shootings, murders
Tulare mayor calls for city public utilities chair to resign following arrest
Clovis Unified wants more input from parents on in-person learning model
1 killed, 1 injured in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Christmas Tree Lane to open on December 1, no walk nights this year
More TOP STORIES News