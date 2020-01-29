DUI

Madera Co. Supervisor candidate arrested for DUI after crashing truck into home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A candidate for Madera County Supervisor was arrested after police say he crashed his truck into a home while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect is identified in a jail booking as 43-year-old Hendrik Edward Block. According to his campaign Facebook page, he goes by the name of Eddie Block.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the Madera Ranchos on Avenue 12 near Loren Way.

California Highway Patrol officers say the suspect was traveling on Avenue 12 when he crashed his truck into a brick mailbox. He corrected, hitting a fence, then a vehicle and smashing into a home.

"It hit the stucco. It didn't go into the resident, but it did hit the outside of the facia," said CHP Officer Mark Cosentino.

No one inside the house was injured.

Block was tested for driving under the influence and arrested on several DUI charges and a hit-and-run charge resulting in property damage.

According to Block's Facebook page, he is currently running for Madera County Supervisor in District 4.
