Madera County woman sentenced to 16 years in prison for involvement in child porn

A 32-year-old woman was sentenced on Monday to 16 years and 8 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of aiding and abetting the production of child pornography.Ashley Maddox communicated with a sex offender in Florida about their mutual sexual interest in children, according to investigators with the Department of Justice.They say that between November 2015 and April 2016, Maddox asked the offender to commit specific acts and expressed arousal at the images he sent her. She also created and sent him nude images of a child to whom she had access.Homeland Security agents in Fresno, California and Fort Pierce, Florida investigated this case, and the Madera County Sheriff's Office assisted early in the investigation.