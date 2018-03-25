Madera community rallies donations for street vendor attacked on the job

The Central Valley came through in a big way for a Madera street vendor who got attacked on the job.Kat Pena delivered $2,300 to Arturo Felix last night, about two weeks after the attack.Madera Police say it came from a GoFundMe account she started to let him know there are more than enough good people in the world to make up for the bad ones.Action News was there a week ago when the suspect surrendered to police.Officers say 20-year-old Ivan Ruiz was drunk when he attacked Felix because he was upset about the corn he had just bought.Felix missed several days of work afterward.