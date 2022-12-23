Sale of Madera Community Hospital to Trinity Health not moving forward

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sale of Madera Community Hospital to Trinity Health will not be moving forward.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the sale last Wednesday, which was set to benefit about 150,000 people living in rural communities with emergency services.

Valley Congressman Jim Costa released a statement expressing his disappointment.

He says the attorney general fairly assessed the sale application but determined conditions did not meet Trinity Health's requirements.

Costa says they'll be looking for another partner for the hospital.