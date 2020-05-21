animal cruelty

Madera County man arrested for abusing 3-year-old horse

Warning: The image in this story may be difficult for some viewers.

The abuse was first reported to the Madera County Sheriff's Office on May 12.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is facing animal cruelty charges for the treatment of a three-year-old horse, authorities say.

Deputies say the horse's Bay Area owner hired Chowchilla trainer, Miguel Olvera, 29, to work with their stallion, Centauro.

Olvera began training Centauro in May 2019, and the horse remained in his care until April 28.

When the owner paid an unannounced visit, the horse had numerous injuries to its body.

Olvera was taken into custody and booked into the Madera County jail on felony animal cruelty charges, but was later released.
