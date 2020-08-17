House, multiple vehicles damaged after fire sparks in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to determine what caused a house fire in Madera County on Sunday night.The fire broke out just after 10 p.m. on Road 28 1/2 and Avenue 13 1/2.Fire crews arrived to find a house, multiple RVs and passenger vehicles on fire. The blaze also burned about half an acre of debris in the backyard."With the fuel that's back there and the wind that we have, obviously the middle of the summer, the dry heat that we have, it spread very rapidly," said Fire Capt. Ryan Bos.A neighbor said that as many as 20 people lived on the property, but firefighters never found any residents.No one was hurt.The cause of the fire is under investigation.