fire

House, multiple vehicles damaged after fire sparks in Madera County

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to determine what caused a house fire in Madera County on Sunday night.

The fire broke out just after 10 p.m. on Road 28 1/2 and Avenue 13 1/2.

Fire crews arrived to find a house, multiple RVs and passenger vehicles on fire. The blaze also burned about half an acre of debris in the backyard.

"With the fuel that's back there and the wind that we have, obviously the middle of the summer, the dry heat that we have, it spread very rapidly," said Fire Capt. Ryan Bos.

A neighbor said that as many as 20 people lived on the property, but firefighters never found any residents.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countyfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Crews try to tame California wildfire as heat wave arrives
Fire damages business in central Fresno
Clovis police officer helps rescue people trapped inside burning building
Fresno firefighters seeing increase in fires started by homeless activity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shot fired at police car in central Fresno, officers searching for suspect
Man shot after suspect opens fire on car in northeast Fresno
Record-breaking heat reported in Central Valley, no let up in sight
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Merced County
FDA approves cheaper, faster saliva-based COVID-19 test
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno
State declares Flex Alert through Wednesday
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
You might notice your take home income increase next month
2 hostages released after TX officer involved shooting
Man shot and killed after car crash in east central Fresno
Fresno firefighter helps man keep piece of childhood home alive
More TOP STORIES News