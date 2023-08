1 airlifted following crash on Highway 99 in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Highway 99 south of Avenue 12.

Officers say multiple cars were involved in the crash. It happened in a construction zone.

It is not known how many injuries there are at this time.

All lanes on Highway 99 are blocked, and traffic is being detoured off Avenue 12.