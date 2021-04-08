car chase

Driver in stolen vehicle leads officers on chase in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man inside a stolen vehicle led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase through Madera County on Thursday morning.

It started at Lucky Lane and Highway 41 around 3:00 am.

The CHP said an officer tried to stop the driver of a silver Nissan pickup that had paper covering the license plate.

Officials say the driver stopped at first but then sped away southbound on Highway 41.



Officers followed him along Road 416 into Yosemite Lakes until he came to a dead-end off Old Spring Road.

The CHP said the driver jumped out of the car and ran away. The Madera County Sheriff's Office used one of its K9 officers to try to locate the man, but he was not found

The passenger inside the truck was detained for a short time. CHP officers say that person cooperated with their investigation and was released.

Anyone with information on the driver's whereabouts is asked to call the California Highway Patrol.
