Madera County officials give details after 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases in county

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to three.
"One of the cases has more contact since the time in which they had onset of symptoms than the other case," said Madera County Public Health Director Sara Vosse.
The county's first case was confirmed nearly two weeks ago and involved a couple who vacationed on a Princess Cruise line.
The two new cases differ from the first diagnosis, as they are from community transmission.
The first of these two cases tested at Clovis Community Hospital, their family member later tested at Madera Community Hospital after showing symptoms.
"All of the hospitals and health care providers are using personal protective equipment and protocol to protect their workers from the spread of Covid-19," said Vosse.
The first Madera County patient who was on the Grand Princess cruise ship is said to be recovering and did not have contact with the two new cases.
This brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Central Valley to 13.
A team of communicable disease investigators are making contact with anyone they may have come into contact with and move them to self-isolation.
"We're taking this very seriously, we are running a unified command. So there's members of the sheriff's office assisting pubic health," said Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney.
The announcement was followed by two health orders canceling large gatherings of 50 people or more and closing night clubs, bars, gyms and theaters.
Moments later, that was superseded by a statewide shelter in place issued by Governor Gavin Newsom, limiting people to essential activities by self-regulating.
