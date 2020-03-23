Coronavirus

Health officials confirm 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Madera County

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The numbers are rising as Madera County now has a total of six confirmed coronavirus cases, while over a hundred other people remain quarantined.

"Our intent is to stay in containment as long as possible," says Dr. Eric Sergienko. "We know that's less impactful."

Public health officials confirmed the new cases after receiving the lab tests on Sunday evening.

The three new tests are related to the county's confirmed cases from last week.

"Based on the contact investigation, we were able to identify over 140 contacts in a 24-hour period and got them in quarantine," says Madera County Public Health Director Sara Bosse. "The one who had symptoms were tested."

Health officials are waiting on results from several other labs, and say two people from the quarantined group are starting to show signs of COVID-19.

The county's first case was travel-related and since then, that person has recovered and is free to return to life as usual.

"Once a person is cleared and hasn't had symptoms for seven days, they are no longer contagious," Bosse said.

County health officials are only expecting their numbers to go up, which is why they're asking folks to stay home.

"The intent of both of these is to delay as long as possible the pandemic response, which is a surge when we start seeing an overwhelming number of patients and can't provide the same standard of care 12 on a day to day basis," Dr. Sergienko said.

Health officials ask anyone with symptoms to call their provider, and if they don't get a prompt response to call 3-1-1, so health officials can assess whether you need to be tested.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmadera countycoronavirusmadera countycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News