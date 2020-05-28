coronavirus testing

2 new coronavirus testing sites open in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County has set up two new coronavirus testing sites.

On Wednesday, the county launched a mobile drive-thru testing site at the Madera Fairgrounds.

The new site is one of the many testing sites across the state offered through a partnership with OptumServe. Appointments are now available for the fairgrounds location.

In Chowchilla, a new site opened on Thursday in the parking lot of the northwest corner of 4th and Orange. The testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and no appointment is required.

Officials say both sites will test adults that show symptoms of COVID-19 as well as those that do not.
