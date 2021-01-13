FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With ICU beds stretched thin because of the COVID-19 surge, Valley Children's Hospital is hoping to get help in preparing for adult patients.
In a statement, the hospital's vice president of medical affairs said, "Given the current widespread transmission of COVID-19 and the stress on adult facilities throughout the State and our region, our current surge planning accepts patients ages 25 and younger."
This comes as state officials imposed a health order requiring hospitals with space to take in transfer patients from regions with little to no bed space.
Madera Community Hospital officials say they're at 120% capacity, and are taking care of some patients in their ER.
They're preparing for another wave of cases that have yet to hit from the holidays.
Sara Bosse with Madera County Public Health says while space is still strained, they're hoping to speed up vaccinations.
On Tuesday, the department announced they will start vaccinating residents 75 and older.
They also launched a volunteer program to get more help as more people become eligible for a vaccine.
"That will enable people with clinical licenses to help us in administering shots and monitoring people after they get the vaccine. But also those who are able, who have basic computer skills, bilingual, and are 18 and older can also help us with tasks," Bosse says.
If you want to sign up as a volunteer, click here:
Madera County needs volunteers to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Valley health officials are trying to speed up the coronavirus vaccination process while preparing for another surge in cases.
COVID-19 VACCINE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News