COVID-19 vaccine

Madera County adds more people to COVID vaccine eligibility list

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More people will be allowed to get vaccinated in Madera County after health officials expanded the county's eligibility requirements.

RELATED: Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county

Starting this week, those who fall into one of the following populations or works in one of these industries can sign up to receive their vaccine:

  • People who live, work or volunteer in any congregate residential setting such as an incarceration/detention facility, homeless shelter, behavioral health facility, etc.
  • Public transport workers
  • Airport and commercial airline workers (excluding private air travel)
  • Janitors
  • Homeless population
  • Those suffering certain medical conditions
  • Those with severely high-risk medical conditions


    • Local health officials say they've expanded the eligibility list to help those who are among the most at-risk have access to their shots.


    If you are now eligible in Madera County, you find vaccine registration information by clicking here or by calling 311.

    RELATED: Cheat sheet: CDC guidelines on what you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessmadera countyvaccinescovid 19 vaccinemadera countycovid 19 pandemic
    Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    COVID-19 VACCINE
    Tulare County offering free bus rides to vaccination sites
    Moderna to test vaccine on young children, babies
    Tulare County begins to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine
    People with severe illness, disabilities eligible to receive vaccine
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Tulare Co. moves into red tier, Kings Co. remains in purple
    The new stimulus plan could affect your 2020 taxes. Here's how
    Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
    Moderna to test vaccine on young children, babies
    2 severely injured in Fresno County crash
    As signature collection ends, CA heads toward likely recall for Newsom
    Family mourns Fresno hit-and-run victim
    Show More
    Both directions of I-5 at Grapevine reopen
    New test can tell if you've had COVID-19 in the past
    2 killed after crash between Amtrak train, car in southwest Fresno
    Fresno officer's alleged Proud Boys connection investigated
    2 families displaced after central Fresno apartment fire
    More TOP STORIES News