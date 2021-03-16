Madera County adds more people to COVID vaccine eligibility list

RELATED: Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county
Starting this week, those who fall into one of the following populations or works in one of these industries can sign up to receive their vaccine:
Local health officials say they've expanded the eligibility list to help those who are among the most at-risk have access to their shots.
If you are now eligible in Madera County, you find vaccine registration information by clicking here or by calling 311.
RELATED: Cheat sheet: CDC guidelines on what you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated