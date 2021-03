Madera County adds more people to COVID vaccine eligibility list

People who live, work or volunteer in any congregate residential setting such as an incarceration/detention facility, homeless shelter, behavioral health facility, etc.

Public transport workers

Airport and commercial airline workers (excluding private air travel)

Janitors

Homeless population

Those suffering certain medical conditions

Those with severely high-risk medical conditions

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More people will be allowed to get vaccinated in Madera County after health officials expanded the county's eligibility requirements.Starting this week, those who fall into one of the following populations or works in one of these industries can sign up to receive their vaccine:Local health officials say they've expanded the eligibility list to help those who are among the most at-risk have access to their shots.If you are now eligible in Madera County, you find vaccine registration information by clicking here or by calling 311.