DUI driver hospitalized after head-on crash in Madera County, CHP says

Sunday, July 2, 2023 3:35AM
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested and hospitalized following a suspected DUI crash in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Lucky Ln. near Buck Run Ln.

Officers say the man driving a GMC Sierra went over the center line and crashed head-on with a Dodge Challenger.

Authorities say the man broke his ankle. He was arrested and airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

A woman who was a passenger in the GMC Sierra also suffered injuries.

Officers say the driver of the Challenger had minor injuries.

