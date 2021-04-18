Evacuation warning lifted near ECCO Conference Center in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, CALIF. (KFSN) --An evacuation warning has been issued in Madera County due to a brush fire.The Madera County Sheriff's Office has issued the warning for anyone in a one-mile radius of the ECCO Conference Center, which is near Sky Ranch Ln. & Cain Dr. off Highway 41.The fire is currently one acre as CAL FIRE and Sierra National Forest officials are on the scene.No residents have been evavuated at this time. Containment on the fire is unknown.