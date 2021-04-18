Evacuation warning lifted near ECCO Conference Center in Madera County

EMBED <>More Videos

Evacuation warning lifted in Madera County after fire

MADERA COUNTY, CALIF. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: The evacuation warning has been lifted.

The original story follows below.

An evacuation warning has been issued in Madera County due to a brush fire.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has issued the warning for anyone in a one-mile radius of the ECCO Conference Center, which is near Sky Ranch Ln. & Cain Dr. off Highway 41.

The fire is currently one acre as CAL FIRE and Sierra National Forest officials are on the scene.

No residents have been evavuated at this time. Containment on the fire is unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countybrush fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News