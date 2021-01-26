weather

Evacuation warning issued for some Madera Co. residents in Creek Fire burn scar ahead of storm

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for some residents living in an area of the Creek Fire burn scar ahead of a strong storm that will move in overnight.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for some residents living in an area of the Creek Fire burn scar ahead of a strong storm that will move in overnight.

The warning is for Road 225 between Cascadel Road, including Kinsman Flat Subdivision, Sagnaw Creek Subdivision, and Cascadel Road at Cascadel Heights Drive (Cascadel Woods Subdivision).

Sheriff's officials say the heavy rain and snow that's expected to be widespread through Friday could cause possible debris flow or mudslides, which could impact roadways.

Authorities are encouraging residents in the evacuation warning area to gather important documents, pets, medications and be prepared to leave. You can sign up for alerts from the Madera County Sheriff's Office by clicking here.

They added that deputies would be monitoring creek levels in surrounding areas during the storm.

The entire state is bracing for another major storm system to move through starting Tuesday night.

RELATED: An Atmospheric River is headed to Central California. Here's what to expect

Madeline Evans breaks down what to expect as an atmospheric river moves into Central California.



The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada starting at 10:00 pm on Wednesday that will last until 4:00 am on Friday. The area could see five to ten feet of snow above 4,000 feet, five to ten inches of snow above 2,000 feet.


Fresno County officials were also concerned the upcoming snow and rain could result in flooding, mudslides and rockslides in areas impacted by the Creek Fire.

Road closures were also a concern amid the severe weather. Heavy snow conditions on Monday morning forced a closure of Interstate 5 at the Grapevine and State Route 58 through Tehachapi Pass for several hours on Monday and Tuesday. Both highways have since reopened to driver.

Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions before traveling. For more information, call 1-800-427-ROAD.


With severe weather conditions to continue this week, Yosemite National Park announced it would remain closed through Saturday, January 30.

A weather system already brought several inches to a foot of snow in Shaver Lake, but that's only the beginning of what promises to be a very wet and snowy week.



RELATED: Accuweather Forecast
