Evacuation warning issued for some Madera Co. residents in Creek Fire burn scar ahead of storm

The warning is for Road 225 between Cascadel Road, including Kinsman Flat Subdivision, Sagnaw Creek Subdivision, and Cascadel Road at Cascadel Heights Drive (Cascadel Woods Subdivision).
Sheriff's officials say the heavy rain and snow that's expected to be widespread through Friday could cause possible debris flow or mudslides, which could impact roadways.
Authorities are encouraging residents in the evacuation warning area to gather important documents, pets, medications and be prepared to leave. You can sign up for alerts from the Madera County Sheriff's Office by clicking here.
They added that deputies would be monitoring creek levels in surrounding areas during the storm.
The entire state is bracing for another major storm system to move through starting Tuesday night.
The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada starting at 10:00 pm on Wednesday that will last until 4:00 am on Friday. The area could see five to ten feet of snow above 4,000 feet, five to ten inches of snow above 2,000 feet.
Estimated rainfall and snowfall totals. This is the total through Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.— Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) January 26, 2021
Healthy dose of snow and rain will really help us out with this drought, but flooding and mudslides will be a concern.@ABC30 #AtmosphericRiver #AccuweatherAlert pic.twitter.com/enIqOU00bO
Fresno County officials were also concerned the upcoming snow and rain could result in flooding, mudslides and rockslides in areas impacted by the Creek Fire.
Road closures were also a concern amid the severe weather. Heavy snow conditions on Monday morning forced a closure of Interstate 5 at the Grapevine and State Route 58 through Tehachapi Pass for several hours on Monday and Tuesday. Both highways have since reopened to driver.
Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions before traveling. For more information, call 1-800-427-ROAD.
The Grapevine is open in both directions— CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) January 26, 2021
With severe weather conditions to continue this week, Yosemite National Park announced it would remain closed through Saturday, January 30.
