41-year-old killed, teen injured in alleged DUI crash in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after one person was killed and another was severely injured in an alleged DUI crash in Madera County on Friday morning.It happened on Road 206 south of Road 145, near Friant, around 12:50 am.Authorities say Ashton Wilfong, 28, was driving up a hill when she made an unsafe turn, causing her pickup truck to overturn.The CHP said the truck landed on its roof, killing a 41-year-old passenger. The victim's name has not been released.A 17-year-old girl inside the car also suffered major injuries and was rushed to a Fresno hospital.Two other passengers were not injured. CHP officers said no one inside the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.Investigators say Wilfong was driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and faces charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter.