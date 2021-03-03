Homicide investigation underway in Madera County, suspect in custody, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Madera County, sheriff's officials confirmed to Action News on Wednesday.Madera County sheriff's deputies responded to Raymond Road and Ellis Street, just northeast of Madera.Officials say one person is dead and that deputies have a suspect in custody. No further information on the investigation was immediately available.Drivers are advised to avoid the area while deputies continue their investigation.Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue is expected to provide more information at 10:30 am.