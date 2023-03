When crews got there, they found a fire in a back bedroom and quickly contained the damage to that one room.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials are investigating a fire in Madera County.

It happened around 7 am Thursday at a home on Huntington Road and Avenue 15 in the Tesoro Viejo area.

Three residents were able to get out safely but are now displaced.

It's unknown what caused the fire the start