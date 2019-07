A deputy out on patrol found the horse lying on its side and later discovered the horse's living conditions. (Madera County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 20-year-old Madera County man has been arrested, accused of animal cruelty.According to sheriff's deputies, a severely malnourished horse was found near Avenue 14 and Hemlock Road. A deputy noticed the animal lying on its side while out on patrol and found its living conditions shortly after.Authorities arrested the horse's owner, Axel Herrera-Martinez, Monday. He faces felony charges of animal cruelty.Madera County Animal Control officials said the horse is to be humanely euthanized.