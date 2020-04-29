officer involved shooting

Suspect shot, killed by deputy in Madera County

By
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney confirms one of his deputies shot and killed a wanted felon after a high-speed chase near Ripperdan Wednesday afternoon.

The chase ended near Avenue 6 and Road 20, about eight miles away from where the incident started near Avenue 7 and Highway 145.

Deputies got word of a wanted felon there at about 1:30 p.m., but when they tried to stop him, he took off in his truck.

Deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase at speeds up to 110 miles per hour. It was so fast, they were about to call it off when he stopped near a home here.

He doesn't live there but he does live nearby, Varney said.

The man ran away and a K9 officer chased him.

"The dog wasn't able to fully engage his leg," said Sheriff Varney. "Ripped one of his shoes off basically. At that time, the person put the truck back into gear. One of the deputies was struck near the vehicle with the vehicle. An altercation ensued and at that point, one of the deputies did discharge his firearm."

The deputy hit the suspect and he went down. The deputies tried CPR on him but it didn't work.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has identified the man shot and killed by a deputy as 29-year-old Artemio Alfaro.

Deputies tell us he had a criminal history, including a robbery and domestic violence just three weeks ago.
