Burglary suspect crashes into patrol car in Madera County, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A patrol car from the Madera County Sheriff's Office was struck by a burglary suspect.
It happened Saturday afternoon around 2:30 pm on Avenue 15 near Road 28 1/2 in Madera.
Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person who was seen on a security camera breaking into a home.
The suspect was found and identified as a Anthony Angel Carrillo in a Ford F-250.
After Carrillo saw deputies, he rammed into an iron gate and the patrol car, almost striking a deputy.
The 28-year-old was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail on several felony charges.
No deputies were injured during the incident.