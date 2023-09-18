A patrol car from the Madera County Sheriff's Office was struck by a burglary suspect.

Burglary suspect crashes into patrol car in Madera County, deputies say

It happened Saturday afternoon around 2:30 pm on Avenue 15 near Road 28 1/2 in Madera.

Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person who was seen on a security camera breaking into a home.

The suspect was found and identified as a Anthony Angel Carrillo in a Ford F-250.

After Carrillo saw deputies, he rammed into an iron gate and the patrol car, almost striking a deputy.

The 28-year-old was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail on several felony charges.

No deputies were injured during the incident.