Couple rescued after slipping into creek while hiking in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman were rescued after they slipped into Willow Creek while hiking with their son in Madera County on Tuesday.Madera County sheriff's search and rescue teams were called out to the Angel Falls Recreation Area at 10 am.Officials say the 50-year-old woman had slipped into the creek, and her husband jumped in to help her. The two were able to make it to an area out of the water while their son called 911.The 50-year-old man suffered major injuries and had to be airlifted to a hospital. The woman was also hospitalized for minor injuries.Deputies are warning people to be wary of slippery rocks while out hiking, especially during the colder months.