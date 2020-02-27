Madera, Mariposa County school districts hiring for more than 100 positions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a job in the education field, the Madera and Mariposa County School Districts held a job fair Thursday afternoon.The school districts, along with the charter schools and county offices, were hiring for various positions, including teachers, administrators, clerical staff, and bus drivers."We have 14 different employers, 90 regular positions between the two counties, and we have 40 substitute positions. Of those positions, 36 are teachers," said MCOE Coordinator of Human Resources and Credentials Kristen Andersen.Anyone who missed the job fair can log on to edjoin.org to apply for open positions.Local colleges and universities also set up booths to showcase degree and credential programs for aspiring educators.The need for qualified educators continues to be an issue across California.The Center for the Future of Teaching and Learning estimates the state will need an additional 100,000 teachers over the next decade.The demand is especially high in Madera County due to significant growth, including large new housing developments."Next year Madera Unified will be opening a new high school - Matilda Torres High School - and today actually Golden Valley will be breaking ground for a new elementary school in Riverstone. Hillside in the Chawanakee School District has been opened this past year," says Madera County Superintendent Of Schools Dr. Cecilia Massetti.Massetti says that also increases the need for many other positions, from bus drivers to counselors."When you look at the specialists like school psychologists, special education teachers, speech pathologists occupational therapists, we need all of those specialized services for our schools, and they are very hard to find."That's why the job fair also included colleges and other agencies that can support prospective employees with getting the credentials they need for the jobs they want."I am looking for permanent work. I've had some turnover in the past couple of years so I'm looking for something with more longevity," said Chris Adams, one job seeker.