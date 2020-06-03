madera county

Madera County sheriff signs off for final time as new role begins

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney logged off for the final time Tuesday evening as he prepares to step into his new role as the county's Chief Administrative Officer.

The Sheriff's son, Travis, was the dispatcher on his father's final log-off.

Last month, Varney announced he would be stepping down as Madera County Sheriff to assume the new position.

Varney had served as sheriff since 2014 and prior to that, he worked as the police chief in Chowchilla.

Madera County Undersheriff Tyson Pogue is set to take up the duties of sheriff on an interim basis.
