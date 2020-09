Creek Fire: Clean-up begins at Mammoth Pool weeks after dozens were rescued

EMBED >More News Videos This is the harsh reality Christian and Priscilla Aviles must live with after surviving the Creek Fire.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly three weeks after dozens of people were evacuated from Mammoth Pool Reservoir in a daring helicopter rescue as the Creek Fire surrounded the lake, deputies are returning to the area to clean up.Madera County sheriff's deputies and the Forest Service employees were out on Thursday morning clearing the items left by necessity at the boat launch where the helicopters landed. Photos shared by the Madera County Sheriff's Office show ice chests, sand toys, and other items left by the survivors as they escaped the fast-moving wildfire.Members of the California Army National Guard conducted the rescue operation on September 5 and evacuated 214 people trapped at the boat launch area. President Donald Trump awarded the crews from Fresno and Stockton for their dangerous mission.Several people were injured, and some remain in the hospital recovering from burns.