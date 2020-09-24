Creek Fire: Clean-up begins at Mammoth Pool weeks after dozens were rescued

Madera County sheriff's deputies and the Forest Service employees were out on Thursday morning clearing the items left by necessity at the boat launch where the helicopters landed.
Photos shared by the Madera County Sheriff's Office show ice chests, sand toys, and other items left by the survivors as they escaped the fast-moving wildfire.
Members of the California Army National Guard conducted the rescue operation on September 5 and evacuated 214 people trapped at the boat launch area. President Donald Trump awarded the crews from Fresno and Stockton for their dangerous mission.
Several people were injured, and some remain in the hospital recovering from burns.
