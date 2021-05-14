stabbing

2 arrested in connection to Oakhurst stabbing, deputies say

Madera County sheriff's detectives have arrested a man and woman in connection to an Oakhurst stabbing.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County sheriff's detectives have arrested a man and woman in connection to an Oakhurst stabbing.

Officials say 19-year-old Destinee Annette Harner and 19-year-old Nehemiah Everett Dick were taken into custody on Thursday evening.

The stabbing happened on Road 427 and Road 426 just before 3:30 am on Wednesday.

Officials say a female victim was found with a stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the attack.

Both suspects were booked into the Madera County Jail. Harner and Dick each face two felony charges for attempted murder and conspiracy. Dick also is charged with violating a restraining order.

