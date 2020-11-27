Madera County Sheriff's Office hands out tasty citations on Thanksgiving

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- North Valley law enforcement agencies ramped up their Thanksgiving enforcement, but they teamed up with local businesses to issue citations during the holiday operation."Operation Thanksgiving" was all about giving back to the community -- and giving them a reason to smile during the holiday season.The Madera County Sheriff's Office and the County of Madera partnered with many restaurants to give out gift cards instead of tickets for minor traffic violations.Some of the donors for the operation included Mountain Mike's Pizza, Sugar Pine Smokehouse and The Vineyard.