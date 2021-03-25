Madera County deputies become trapped in snow during rescue operation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10410726" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brandon Alt says he was just getting started on his delivery route on Monday when he noticed the car in front of him weaving.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rescue operation in Madera County turned dangerous when several law enforcement officials became trapped.Thankfully, they all made it out safely.Authorities were flagged down Tuesday night to find three people stuck in the snow up Minarets Road.On their way, they found strong winds had taken down trees and rocks in the area, covering roadways.Madera County rescue teams found the stranded people, but with so many large trees in their path, they couldn't get back to safety.A U.S. Forest Service engine crew had to clear a path for them. After more than five hours, the stranded group all made it back home.No injuries were reported.