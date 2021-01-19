One shot in the face in Madera County, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is in the hospital after they were shot in the face on Monday in Madera County.Deputies say as they headed to the scene near Avenue Nine and Road 24, they found the victim was being driven to the hospital by family members.Emergency crews took over and rushed the victim to the hospital.While investigators try to find out what led to the shooting, no details have been released about the person shot or a possible suspect.