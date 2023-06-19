A father and son are dead and another person is injured after a shooting at two different scenes in Madera County on Sunday morning.

Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting of father and son in Madera County, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a father and son in Madera County.

On Monday, Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue said that 51-year-old Francisco Trejo Ramirez was taken into custody while trying to cross the border into Mexico.

It all happened at about 4 am Sunday near Las Palmas Avenue and Paraiso Street.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says the son was a guest at a wedding that was held at a home on Avenue Nine.

The father was at a home on Las Palmas Avenue while playing cards in the garage with a group of people.

Ramirez is now in custody and being moved back to Madera County, where he will be booked into jail.

"This is an extremely tragic situation," Pogue said during a news conference. "Our condolences go out to the family. Mr. Espinoza not only was murdered on Father's Day and the same day as his son, but it was also his birthday."

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.