Woman hospitalized after being shot in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot in Madera County early Thursday morning.The shooting was first reported at around 4:00 am on Golden Acorn Court near the community of North Fork.CAL FIRE crews confirmed to Action News that the woman was shot in the leg. She was then transferred by ambulance to a helicopter for a flight to the hospital.Video showed the SkyLife air ambulance picking up the woman from a landing location just off Highway 41 at Minarets High School. She is expected to recover.Investigators have not yet said what led up to the woman being shot. Detectives believe the victim and the suspect know each other.The victim told deputies that the shooting was an accident.Officials are still looking for the possible female suspect.