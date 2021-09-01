Vaccinated Madera County residents could score discounts at some local businesses

A new program launched by the Madera County Department of Public Health, the Madera Chamber of Commerce and Visit Yosemite is providing discounts at participating businesses to anyone who is fully vaccinated and lives or works in the county.
Residents who want to participate must show proof of receiving both doses of the Pfizer or Madera vaccines or their single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
They'll then receive a "Vaccinate Madera" wristband that they can show at participating businesses to get deals.
Some of the businesses taking part in the program include the Madera County Fair and Madera 2 Drive-In. Click here to see a complete list of companies.
The program will run from September 1 through December 31.
For more information on the program and how to sign up as a resident or a participating business, click here.