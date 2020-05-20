Coronavirus

Madera County hoping for green light from state to open more businesses

Retail stores could open their shops to customers, and dine-in would be allowed at restaurants approved eligible by the county.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County leaders are hoping they're next to get the green light from California to move further into Phase 2 of Governor Gavin Newsom's plan for opening businesses.

The county health director signed off on the acceleration of Phase 2 on Tuesday, while county supervisors also voted unanimously to open more local businesses.

RELATED: Merced County given approval to move to stage 2 of reopening businesses

Madera County health officials say the decision was made after analyzing several factors along with local COVID-19 cases.

"Once we have the variance approved by the state which we anticipate on Wednesday or Thursday of this week, then we will be able to open up other businesses," said Madera County Health Director Sara Bosse.

RELATED: Tulare County supervisors clarify that Tuesday vote means businesses can reopen

