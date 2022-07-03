CHP officer hospitalized after crash in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera County wreck sent a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer to the hospital on Saturday night.It happened around 6:30 on Highway 41 and Road 415 in Coarsegold.CHP investigators say the officer was on his way to a non-emergency call for service.As he was headed southbound, another vehicle pulled out of a driveway.The officer was unable to stop in time and was pinned in after the collision.Authorities say the officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.Those in the other vehicle were not injured.Officials say drugs and alcohol did not contribute to the crash but they are still looking into whether speed was a factor.