1 killed in solo-car crash in Madera, CHP says

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died after a solo-car crash in Madera Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Avenue 12 just off Highway 99.

It is not known what led to the crash at this time.

Officers say there will be traffic delays as the scene is being cleared.

Only one lane west on Avenue 12 is currently open.