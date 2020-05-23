Madera Drive-in Theater reopens with new social distancing measures

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friday was a big day for the Madera Drive-In Theater as they opened to the public for the first time this year.
They were initially scheduled to reopen in March, but the pandemic forced them to close down until Friday.
Vice President of Operations Bob Gran said the anticipation for opening night was at an all-time high.
"This just shows you that people want to get out, have a good time, but not put themselves in jeopardy," he said.
New measures were put in place in accordance with state guidelines.
Capacity has been cut down by 100 cars, and people are required to stay in their vehicles unless they need to use the porta-potties or order food via the outdoor snack bar.
"While you are inside your car you can take your mask off, but as soon as you step outside your car the mask has to go on," said Gran.
Gran said visitors are still allowed to enjoy the films from the comfort of their trucks.
"There is no problem with pickups, you just need to be in the back of it, you can't be on the ground," said Gran.
Each vehicle was to be parked on a similar yellow mark, creating an ample amount of space.
