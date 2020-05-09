Madera Drive-In planning to open doors to customers by end of May

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Drive-In plans to reopen its gates and welcome guests for a night out at the movies again soon.Officials with the drive-in say they are working with county health officials to determine safe practices to operate the snack bar but hope to open either the 22nd or 29th of this month.They plan to limit capacity to about 50 percent and guests must prove they have a face mask with them in the car before being allowed in, which must be worn if they exit the car to go to the bathroom or the snack bar.The drive-in will still show two screenings a night, both with a double feature.Officials say they hope to be open seven days a week, but that will be decided in the weeks to come.