movies

Madera Drive-In planning to open doors to customers by end of May

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Drive-In plans to reopen its gates and welcome guests for a night out at the movies again soon.

Officials with the drive-in say they are working with county health officials to determine safe practices to operate the snack bar but hope to open either the 22nd or 29th of this month.

They plan to limit capacity to about 50 percent and guests must prove they have a face mask with them in the car before being allowed in, which must be worn if they exit the car to go to the bathroom or the snack bar.

The drive-in will still show two screenings a night, both with a double feature.

Officials say they hope to be open seven days a week, but that will be decided in the weeks to come.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmaderamoviesmoviemovie theaterbusinessmadera
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIES
'Wonderful World of Disney' returning to ABC with 'Moana,' 'Up'
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
Taika Waititi to direct new Star Wars film
'Rise of Skywalker' to drop early on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pismo's in Fresno gets 'cease and desist' letter after serving beer to customer
Central California coronavirus cases
Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with Atwater police, child brought to safety
Tulare County mom seen on video grabbing 1-year-old son violently by hair, throwing him onto bed
Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies from coronavirus at 75
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
Driver found injured with bullet wound on Highway 145 in Fresno County
Show More
27-year-old man killed in northwest Fresno shooting
Dinuba pastor recovering from COVID-19 after two weeks in ICU
Fresno State mascot delivers masks to Valley nurses, frontline workers
Hurdles in place before next phase for Fresno County
Police identify man found dead in central Fresno alley as father of 5
More TOP STORIES News