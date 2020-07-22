Driver killed after car crashes into power pole in Madera County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after a crash in Madera County on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers responded to Avenue 12, just west of Road 32, around 12:30 a.m.
Investigators say the 30-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling west on Avenue 12 at an unknown speed when he drifted from the roadway and crashed into a power pole.
The driver died at the scene. CHP officers have not identified the 30-year-old, but say he was from Madera.
It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
