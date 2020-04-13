Woman struck, killed by driver in Madera, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was struck and killed by a teenage driver in Madera on Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at Road 26 and Avenue 17 1/2.Investigators say a 55-year-old woman from Susanville was pushing a shopping cart across the roadway when she was struck.After the crash, the 19-year-old driver told officials he did not realize he had hit the woman and first went home.When he saw the damage to his car, he returned to the scene about 30 minutes later.Officers say he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.