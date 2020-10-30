Roadway closed as crews battle large fire at Madera building

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are at the scene of a Madera building engulfed in flames.
The fire is at Orchard and Sunset and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
Authorities say the building used to be a gym but it has since closed, and the building has been boarded up for a while.
Madera police say Orchard at Sunset have been closed off while crews gain control of the fire.
