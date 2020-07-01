Madera police seize 120 pounds of illegal fireworks, 2 arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were arrested for setting off illegal fireworks in Madera, police say.Madera police say they received several calls about fireworks shooting off on Tuesday night.As officers were searching the area, they caught two suspects and seized 120 pounds of illegal fireworks.Authorities are reminding the public ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, that those who launch fireworks into the air could be fined anywhere between $500 to $10,000.