Madera gas station owner gifts free meals to families in need

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera gas station owner continues to go above and beyond in helping neighborhood families through this difficult time.The staff at La Plaza gas station in Madera didn't want families wondering where their next meal would come from, so he surprised them with free food.Families walking over or driving up also filled up with tacos and burritos. They were surprised by the free meals."I really appreciate what these people are doing for us. I gave burritos to my son too," said Madera resident Benita Arguello.Store owner Mike Singh knows his customers well. He knew many of them were struggling with so many people unable to work during the pandemic."I can tell when they just hand over five dollars, three dollars for the gas. I can tell, plus they say we don't have enough money forfresh meals, fresh food," he said.Long-time customers like Loretta Lopez and her husband even dropped in to help hand out food."It's very helpful because some families are only eating two meals, maybe one meal, especially with the children. It's very helpful," she said.Singh said the giveaway gave his family and volunteers a good feeling in their heart.Just last month, Singh dropped gas prices to just $1.99 a gallon to make it easier for people to make ends meet.Customers lined up for the big discount and they really appreciated the store's latest effort to help feed families.