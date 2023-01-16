2 arrested in connection to deadly Madera shooting, police say

Authorities say it happened before 11 Thursday night on Country Club Drive near Clark Street.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been arrested in connection to Madera's first homicide of 2023.

Madera police arrested 21-year-old Gonzalo Barrios and 20-year-old Jose Perez for the deadly shooting on Country Club Drive near Clark Street.

Officers say there was an argument between the victim and several suspects when someone pointed a gun at the victim.

Police say the victim reached for the weapon, and the gun fired.

The victim died at the scene.

Police say the attack was not gang-related.

