MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 38-year-old man was killed in Madera on Sunday, marking the city's second homicide of the year.The incident happened in the area of Nebraska and Riverside Drive at about 6:30 pm.Police say the victim was walking down Riverside Drive when a car stopped near him, and a man got out of it.The two men started fighting. Authorities say it appears the victim was then stabbed. He died at the scene.Police are carrying out a homicide investigation and have not yet identified the victim or potential suspect.