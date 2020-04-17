Woman killed in Madera, police investigating as homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been killed in what Madera police are investigating as a homicide.Police say they initially received a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Winter Way near Avenue 14 and Westberry Boulevard.The suspect, a man, has been taken into custody, but further information was not immediately available."Because of the nature of the relationship between the victim and the suspect, we're not releasing any other information at this time," said Madera Police Lt. Josiah Arnold.Neither the victim nor the suspect has been identified.