Vacant house destroyed by flames in Madera

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire sparked at a vacant house in Madera on Monday morning.Firefighters were called out to a home on Clark near Country Club Lane just before 5 am.Madera county and city fire crews responded to the scene.Officials say the house was not occupied, but several people who are believed to be homeless were seen nearby when fire engines arrived.Flames destroyed the roof and most of the interior of the house. No one was injured.The cause of the fire is under investigation.