Man found dead following house fire in Madera, authorities say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was found dead following a house fire in Madera County late Tuesday night.

The flames broke out after 10 pm on Kennedy Street near Creekside Drive.

Deputies were initially called to the home for reports of the man acting erratically.

When they arrived, they found the man with a rifle who then barricaded himself inside the home.

Deputies were trying to talk to the man, but say that's when the fire broke out inside the home.

The house became engulfed in flames, and once fire crews put them out, they found the body.

Officials say deputies did not fire their weapons, and no shots were fired toward deputies.

