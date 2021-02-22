Madera County Superintendent of Schools hosting virtual job fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Superintendent of Schools is hosting a virtual job fair on Monday and there's still time for you to sign up.
The job fair will consist of two separate Zoom sessions and will feature representatives from several school districts in Madera and Mariposa Counties.
Those officials will discuss what positions they need to fill for their district.
The morning session will have jobs that do not require a credential, such as clerical staff, teacher assistants, and classified substitute positions.
The afternoon session is for jobs that will require a credential.
To register, you can visit their website.
