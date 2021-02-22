Careers

Madera County Superintendent of Schools hosting virtual job fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Superintendent of Schools is hosting a virtual job fair on Monday and there's still time for you to sign up.

The job fair will consist of two separate Zoom sessions and will feature representatives from several school districts in Madera and Mariposa Counties.

Those officials will discuss what positions they need to fill for their district.

The morning session will have jobs that do not require a credential, such as clerical staff, teacher assistants, and classified substitute positions.

The afternoon session is for jobs that will require a credential.

To register, you can visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersmadera countymariposa countyeducationjobs hiringmariposa countymadera countycareers
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clovis soccer team stranded in TX winter storms returns to Central CA
32-year-old man shoots and kills dad at Woodlake home, sheriff's office says
Woman hit and killed by train in Merced, police say
Investors, muralist working to revitalize Fresno Chinatown
2 Fresno residents arrested for violating COVID-19 protocols in Hawaii
36-year-old man shot in southeast Fresno, police say
Hundreds of educators and support staff in Tulare County receive COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
30-year-old man killed after crashing car into empty Tulare County home
Fresno City Council President Luis Chavez saves cat stuck in tree
Longtime Merced County supervisor passes away at 74
FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency
Six Flags Magic Mountain announces spring reopening
More TOP STORIES News